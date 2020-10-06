McLaren on Tuesday released a teaser for its High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar, which is scheduled to launch in the first half of 2021.

The HPH will sit between the GT and the 720S in McLaren's lineup. It will effectively replace the Sports Series models, as McLaren plans to wind down that model line this year with the limited-production 620R.

McLaren's new hybrid powertrain will be based around a V-6 internal-combustion engine, with enough battery-pack capacity to provide "medium-range EV-only drive capability," according to a McLaren press release.

The car could get a different name for production. McLaren recently applied to trademark the Sabre name, but hasn't confirmed plans to use it on a production model.

Spotted testing last month, the HPH will be the first car to use the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) structure. This carbon-fiber tub replaces the MonoCell, which debuted almost a decade ago on the MP4-12C, and has gotten upgrades and modifications over the years.

Designed from the outset to support hybrid powertrains, the MCLA will be built at McLaren's carbon-fiber hub in Sheffield, United Kingdom, and shipped to the company's assembly plant in Woking, about 173 miles to the south.

McLaren has stated that every model in its lineup will be electrified by 2025. In addition to the HPH, McLaren is also testing a 720S-based hybrid development mule. That car likely uses a detuned version of the V-8 hybrid powertrain from the 1,035-horsepower McLaren Speedtail.

While the rollout of the HPH appears to be ahead on schedule, McLaren is expected to slow the launch of other models due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic fallout.