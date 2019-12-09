McLaren on Monday unveiled a new Sport Series member that sits above the already extreme 600LT.

The new car goes by the name 620R, and it's essentially a street-legal version of the 570S GT4 race car.

Just 350 are destined to be built and the price, assuming you can secure a build slot, is set at $299,000. That figure includes a day at the track with tuition from a professional racing driver.

2017 McLaren 570S GT4 race car

Power comes from the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 fitted to all Sports Series members, including the GT4 racer, and peak output in this latest application registers at 610 horsepower (620 metric hp, hence the name) and 457 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and driving the rear wheels, the engine will see the 620R rocket to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, pass 124 mph in 8.1 seconds, and keeping going until it tops out at 200 mph.

That's not a huge jump in performance over the 592-hp 600LT but the 620R benefits from numerous aerodynamic and chassis mods to make it even more capable at the track. Buyers can even select a bespoke set of Pirelli slick tires to boost grip and braking performance, though these are designed for track-use only. For the street, McLaren fits the 620R with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs.

Impressively, the 620R doesn't require any of the usual adjustments when switching between street-legal and slick tires, meaning owners will be able to drive to the track, swap the tires and be ready to go straight away. The wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear and are wrapped in 225/35-size tires at the front and 285/35-size tires at the rear. Carbon-ceramic brake rotors are standard, naturally.

McLaren 620R

The aerodynamic package is taken straight off the GT4 race car. The key feature is the adjustable rear wing which is made from carbon fiber and sits about 12.5 inches above the vehicle to increase downforce while keeping drag at bay. You'll also notice the splitter and dive planes at the front. McLaren quotes a maximum 408 pounds of downforce at a speed of 155 mph.

Inside the car, carbon fiber racing seats with six-point harnesses are fitted as standard, along with door pull straps and carbon fiber shift paddles to further save weight. A performance data recorder, known as the McLaren Track Telemetry system, is also fitted and joined by an individually numbered dash plaque. Note, buyers who choose to add an available roof scoop can also add a three-camera system for the McLaren Track Telemetry system.

Deliveries of the 620R commence in February 2020.