Lamborghini Squadra Corse is readying a successor to 2012's much-loved Aventador J speedster. The new open-top supercar was recently spotted at Italy's Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, and looks to be based on the Aventador SVJ.

Lotus is developing an EV platform for its next-generation sports cars. It isn't going it alone however, as partners from Brunel University London and lightweight components specialist Sarginsons Industries are also working on the platform.

Acura will preview its next-generation MDX with the unveiling of a prototype on October 14. The new crossover SUV will be longer, wider and lower than the outgoing model, and it will also feature a sporty Type S variant.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

A speedster is the next one-off supercar from Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Lotus to spearhead development of lightweight EV platform

2021 Acura MDX Prototype to be unveiled Oct. 14

Traffic fatalities reportedly drop for 3rd consecutive year, despite increase in miles driven

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots: Electric sedan meets Porsche rival

Lynk & Co. launches in Europe with hybrids and PHEVs: Not just a car, a club

Honda quits Formula One, again

2021 Nissan GT-R review

VW Group reportedly mulls spinoff of Lamborghini

Jaguar Land Rover is making luxury interiors of landfill waste