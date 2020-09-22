The Tesla Model S is going Plaid and it's astronomically fast.

On Tuesday after the company's annual shareholder's meeting, Elon Musk outlined battery updates. At the end of the presentation, the CEO laid out performance specs for the Model S Plaid, which is available for order now for a cost of $141,070 (including destination).

The fastest Model S will be quick. Tesla said the car will have more than 1,100 horsepower, which will allow it to hit 60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds, cover the quarter mile in less than 9.0 seconds, and reach a 200-mph top speed.

The automaker also said the Model S Plaid will have more than 512 miles of range, though range will certainly be reduced when hitting those crazy performance numbers.

Tesla Model S Plaid will feature Tesla's latest battery technology along with three electric motors. Tesla didn't disclose other enhancements to the Plaid model to handle the extra power and speed.

Tesla Model S Plaid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Model S Plaid prototypes have been spotted testing multiple times at the Nürburgring with various wheel-and-tire packages along with unique aero bits, including a massive wing.

Plaid models come standard with 19-inch wheels and 21-inch wheels are an option.

Like other Tesla models, the only color that doesn't come with an extra fee is white.

Inside, Plaid models feature a black interior with carbon-fiber-like trim. A white interior and oak-like trim are optional.

Tesla's advanced driver-assist system called Autopilot comes standard. An $8,000 option promises future full self-driving capability; if not chosen during the purchase it can be optioned for a surcharge later.

The Tesla Model S Plaid can be ordered today with a $1,000 deposit. Deliveries will begin at the end of 2021.