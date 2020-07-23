The 2021 Genesis G80 luxury sedan and GV80 crossover SUV won't appear on U.S. roads by the end of summer as planned.

On Thursday the luxury automaker announced the 2021 G80 and GV80 will now arrive in the fall. The delay? It's due to the coronavirus.

Genesis revealed there are more than 14,500 reservations for the two vehicles combined.

2021 Genesis G80 2021 Genesis GV80, 2020 Chicago Auto Show 2021 Genesis GV80, 2020 Chicago Auto Show

The mid-size sedan and the luxury brand's first SUV share gorgeous styling with strips of LED lights in the front and back, fast rooflines, and curves in all the right places.

The G80 and GV80 share a rear-wheel-drive platform, though all-wheel drive is on the options list for both. Base models will be powered by a 2.5-liter turbo-4 with 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. An available 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 ups power output to 375 hp and 391 lb-ft. All G80 and GV80s will feature an 8-speed automatic transmission. Air suspension isn't offered on either model, but a trick suspension system that uses a camera to read the road and adjust the stiffness of the shocks will be available.

Inside, the G80 and GV80 feature soft-touch materials, leather seats, and open pore wood, though base models feature synthetic leather surfaces and piano black trim. A 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system is the focal point of the dashboard. Base models feature analog gauges and an 8.0-inch digital cluster.

A slew of active safety tech including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and a driver attention monitor will be standard on every G80 and GV80.

When these two luxury vehicles arrive this fall in the U.S. the G80 will cost $48,725 while the GV80 costs slightly more at $49,925.