Genesis' G80 mid-size sedan has been redesigned. The latest generation boasts a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring design, and it will be at dealers soon.

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV for sale at Joe Macari, London

A cool classic in the headlines this week was a Lamborghini Miura once owned by a member of the Saudi royal family. The iconic Italian supercar is in pristine condition and has just 3,578 miles on the odometer, and it's currently up for grabs.

Lamborghini Countach with just 83 miles for sale (Photo by Lamborghini Montreal)

A Lamborghini Countach with just 83 miles was also in the headlines this week. It's one of the a 25th Anniversary Editions built in the late '80s, and it too is up for sale.

2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. The second-generation Panamera is about to reach the midway point in its life cycle and in Porsche tradition the car is being given a subtle facelift.

2021 BMW 5-Series facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car we spied was the BMW 5-Series. A fresh look and new tech should soon grace BMW's 5-Series range as part of a mid-cycle update.

Alfa Romeo Totem GTe

Shown here is an Alfa Romeo Totem Gte. It's a restored and reimagined 1960s Alfa Romeo GTA with an electric powertrain and carbon fiber body.

Mil-Spec Automotive Ford F-150

Mil-Spec Automotive is turning from Hummers to Ford F-150s for its post-apocalyptic off-road conversions. The first of Mil-Spec's F-150s is a beast with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 good for 500 horsepower.

2021 Cadillac Escalade mobile office by Lexani

The folks at Lexani have already developed a bigger, plusher 2021 Cadillac Escalade. It's available to order now but deliveries of the new Escalade are still some time away so the wait time on Leani's version could be a long one.