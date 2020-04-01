A 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV with a royal pedigree is up for sale in London. The seller, exotic car dealer Joe Macari, claims it is the lowest-mileage Miura in existence.

Carscoops spotted this Miura for sale. It's a later example of Lamborghini's groundbreaking supercar. The SV used the same transverse-mounted 4.0-liter V-12 as earlier Miura variants, but with different cam timing and larger Weber carburetors. This car is also one of 96 to get the split-sump oiling system, which separated engine and transmission lubricants. Output is 385 horsepower, with 0-60 mph in under 6.0 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.

One of just 150 SV models built, this car was originally delivered to the Saudi royal family. The car is one of two Miuras fitted with front aero canards, which represented an effort to make it distinctive for high-profile customers, according to the listing.

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV for sale at Joe Macari, London

It appears the car was quickly forgotten after it arrived. It resurfaced in the early 2000s under a pile of cardboard boxes with just 3,800 kilometers (2,361 miles) on the odometer. It was exported to the United States in 2005, and underwent a full restoration that took two years. That's also when the car acquired its current grey exterior with orange leather interior, according to the seller.

The Miura was then sold to the heir of a sprinkler manufacturing company in 2008. A European bought it in 2010, and it was sent to Joe Macari in 2011. The car now has 5,759 km (3,578 miles) on the odometer.

The asking price is $3,217,543, based on current exchange rates. For comparison, a garage-find 1969 Miura P400 S in rougher (but original) condition sold for $1.6 million at auction in 2019. The price also makes the 83-mile Lamborghini Countach currently for sale in Canada look like a bargain at $562,709.