If you want to travel back 30 years, you don't need a time machine, you just need to give Lamborghini Montreal a call. The Canadian dealership is selling a 1990 Lamborghini Countach with just 135 kilometers (83 miles) on the odometer.

The listing doesn't include much information on the Countach, let alone how it has stayed in this condition for three decades. The dealer only said that the car is a 25th Anniversary Edition, one of just 658 built. This car was from the last year of Countach production.

As a later Countach, this example is somewhat overstyled. The Countach was launched in 1974, and over the years Lamborghini tried to keep it fresh with various styling updates. By the time 1990 rolled around, the Countach's original, Marcello Gandini-penned shape had been covered in extra scoops, spoilers, and flared wheel arches.

The 25 Anniversary Edition is distinguished by model-specific front and side spoilers and modified air vents, some of which were designed by Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani, who was working for Lamborghini at the time. This car also has the oversized front bumper added to meet stricter crash-test standards.

The 5.2-liter V-12 engine sitting behind the cockpit produces 455 horsepower, which is sent to massive 345/35ZR15 rear tires through a 5-speed manual transmission. The top speed is 183 mph.

Lamborghini Montreal is asking $799,900 Canadian ($562,709) for the Countach. While these supercars come up for sale fairly regularly, it's unlikely another one in the same time-capsule condition will surface anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if the new owner actually uses this car as intended, or just keeps it in stasis for another few decades.