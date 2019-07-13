The Lamborghini Countach may duke it out for the title of the most recognized car from the Italian firm with the Miura, but this particular car is bound to be highly desirable.

None other than Mario Andretti owned the classic Italian supercar and it's for sale via Motor Car Gallery. For those unaware of Andretti's career, here's a short breakdown to understand his success. He's a Formula 1 World Champion, a NASCAR Daytona 500 winning, a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, and he's placed first at the Indy 500. Truly, he's one of racing's greatest.

Mario Andretti's 1984 Lamborghini Countach

His resume will surely bolster the aura around the 1984 Countach for sale. Finished in red with a tan interior, there are small nods to Andretti. The pinstripes actually include Mario Andretti's personal logo, and the rearview mirror dons the same insignia.

If the small Andretti details and racing connection aren't enough to sway buyers, consider this Countach is also an early carbureted model. Later Countach models were fuel injected, and while the technology was no doubt the future, carburetors are charming in their own way. Total power from the 5.0-liter V-12 is 371 horsepower.

Mario Andretti's 1984 Lamborghini Countach

Per the sales information, this car was part of Andretti's fleet of Lamborghinis. The star racer also owns a Diablo, Murcielago, Aventador, and a 1989 Countach anniversary model. This car has also undergone a full mechanical restoration and the engine, which was removed for the process, is said to hum like it was new.

We don't have a price, but these classic supercars regularly sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Andretti connection is just a bonus.