Polestar has unveiled a concept of a large fastback sedan. The concept hasn't been confirmed for production but we know its design and technology will end up in future models from the Swedish performance EV brand.

Volkswagen has just launched the Touareg R. The high-performance SUV is a plug-in hybrid, and it packs 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Sadly, we won't see it in the United States as the latest Touareg generation isn't sold here.

We've driven the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray a second time—you know, the one with the engine in the wrong end—and have a new review up. Is it a hit or miss? Let's just say Chevy got the mid-engine Corvette right.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Polestar Precept concept hints at Model S, Taycan rival

Touareg R debuts as first electrified model from VW's go-fast division

First drive review: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette shifts its weight to pack a bigger punch

2020 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2020 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

DS 9 is a French flagship sedan

Porsche builds highest-power charging station in Europe—and Teslas are invited

BMW i4 concept previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rival

Kia Sorento, Sedona recalled for increased fire risk

Hot Wheels set to deliver RC Cybertruck before Tesla

Solar-cell efficiency could double, research prototype suggests