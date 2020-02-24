The Tesla Cybertruck isn't scheduled to start production until 2021, but in the meantime Hot Wheels is offering a downsized version.

Hot Wheels is set to deliver remote-control Cybertrucks in two sizes—1:10 scale and 1:64 scale. Like the real thing, the toy Cybertruck is proving extremely popular. The larger 1:10-scale RC truck sold out within hours of announcement. Hot Wheels has started a waiting list.

The sold-out version has all-wheel drive and a top speed of 25 mph, according to Hot Wheels. It retails for $400.

The smaller 1:64-scale version, which retails for $20, is about three inches long, making it about the same size as Hot Wheels' traditional die-cast toy cars. It's even designed to drive on the same orange plastic track as those cars.

The 1:64-scale Cybertruck does not have all-wheel drive, but it does have a top speed of 500 scale mph, according to Hot Wheels. Scale mph doesn't equal actual mph, though.

Hot Wheels 1:64-scale remote control Tesla Cybertruck

Unveiled in November 2019, the actual Cybertruck comes with some ambitious performance claims. The top Tri Motor AWD model will do 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds, reach a top speed of 130 mph, and achieve 500 miles of range, Tesla has claimed.

Tesla has also boasted of a 3,500-pound maximum payload rating, and a 14,000-pound maximum towing capacity. While Tesla has indicated the Cybertruck will be pitted against the Ford F-150, these numbers are closer to larger heavy-duty trucks like the Ford Super Duty.

But the design, specifications, and performance figures quoted by Tesla raise a lot of questions. Certain design features, such as the lights, may have to be changed to meet regulations. It's also unclear how the Cybertruck's cold-rolled stainless-steel body will hold up in crash tests and in everyday use.

The Cybertruck's unusual appearance could turn away existing truck buyers, although Tesla hasn't had any trouble collecting thousands of $100 refundable deposits.

Tesla will face competition from startup Rivian, which is developing its own electric pickup truck, as well as Ford and General Motors. Ford is planning an electric F-150, while GM recently teased the GMC Hummer EV, a 1,000-horsepower electric truck scheduled to be unveiled in May.