Audi's E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs have spawned new S-badged performance variants. Each features a three-motor setup good for 496 horsepower and 718 pound-feet of torque, and performance that defies the weight of their batteries.

When it lands in the second half of the year, the 2021 Aston Martin DBX will already have a long list of personalization options ready. One of them is a carbon fiber trim piece machined out of a single block of carbon fiber 280 layers thick.

Mercedes-AMG has jumped into the vehicle subscription game. Right now there are 11 models available to subscribers, including the GT sports car and GT 4-Door Coupe super sedan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi E-Tron S first drive review: Doing the electric slide

Q by Aston Martin ready to make bespoke versions of the DBX SUV

Mercedes-AMG joins the subscription game with $3,595 monthly plan

Where have all the $20,000 cars gone?

2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots

Yamaha enters the business of electric-car motors—just not whole EVs

Pininfarina to celebrate 90th anniversary with special-edition Battista electric hypercar

2021 Kia Sorento three-row crossover detailed: More space, more style, more efficient

VW reportedly mulls ID electric sports car

Hot Wheels helps feed Tesla Cybertruck hunger with electric toys