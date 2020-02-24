Aston Martin's new DBX doesn't reach dealers until the second half of the year, but the high-performance, high-luxury SUV will already have a full range of options from the Q by Aston Martin personalization department when it lands.

There will be three levels of personalization on offer, ranging from accessories to curated options to fully bespoke commissions. With the latter, buyers will be able to add unique colors, materials and much more.

2021 Aston Martin DBX personalized by Q by Aston Martin

A preview of some of the possibilities will be displayed on a show car at the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show.

The list includes a unqiue satin gray paint finish, 22-inch wheels finished in gloss black, anodized treadplates, aluminum and carbon fiber trim, and an expansive single piece of carbon fiber with a herringbone pattern lining the trunk's floor.

2021 Aston Martin DBX personalized by Q by Aston Martin

The real highlight is a unique carbon fiber finish used for the floating center console and door trims. The pieces are machined from a solid block of carbon fiber consisting of 280 individually layered sheets which, after curing, is carved into shape by a five-axis machine. The result is a very modern look compared to the somewhat old-world leather trim normally used in such applications.

Everything featured on the show car will be made available to customers, Aston Martin said in a statement Sunday.

2021 Aston Martin DBX personalized by Q by Aston Martin

The DBX arrives as a 2021 model and with a starting price of $189,000. For this, you get a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 181 mph. A hybrid option is expected at a later date and Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 hasn't been ruled out.

The Geneva auto show starts March 3. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, simply visit our dedicated hub.