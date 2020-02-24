Pininfarina's Battista isn't even in production yet but the electric hypercar has already spawned its first special edition, the Anniversario.

Set to debut at next week's Geneva International Motor Show, the car is a celebration of Pininfarina's founding 90 years ago and will be limited to just five units. We'll remind you that the entire build run for the Battista is 150 cars, with 50 of those earmarked for North America.

Pininfarina Battista prototype

The Battista Anniversario will benefit from a unique aerodynamic package that will enhance its performance on the racetrack compared to the regular model. The car will also boast a unique heritage-inspired livery to mark its special place in Pininfarina's long history.

Like all Battistas, the Battista Anniversario will come with a 4-motor powertrain sourced from Rimac and generating 1,877 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque. Beyond the sub-2.0-second 0-60 mph time, Pininfarina has said owners can expect to hit 186 mph in less than 12 seconds and eventually reach a top speed of 217 mph. Pininfarina has also said the car's monster 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack will deliver 280 miles of range, though only for those who stick to the speed limit.

Pininfarina Battista prototype

Battista prototypes are now being tested, with Nick Heidfeld, a former Formula One driver and current Formula E driver for Pininfarina parent company Mahindra, serving as chief tester. Also helping with the development is Rene Wollmann, who prior to joining Pininfarina worked with Mercedes-AMG on the One hypercar. Wollmann has been tasked as Pininfarina's director of sports car development.

Production of the Battista will be handled at the headquarters of Pininfarina's design and coach-building arm in Cambiano, Italy. Pricing for the regular Battista starts at 2 million euros (approximately $2.16) and the first deliveries are due to commence in late 2020.

Pininfarina Battista

Later models, of which there are four already on the drawing board, will be built at a new plant to be located in Italy. These additional models will be based on a modular platform Pininfarina is developing together with its engineering partners. There is expected to be an SUV, a sedan, a coupe and convertible. A concept previewing the SUV will be revealed later this year.

The Geneva auto show starts March 3. To learn about some of the other vehicles bound for the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.