BMW is working on a new generation of its 4-Series and this time around a battery-electric car called the i4 will fill in for the 4-Series Gran Coupe.

The i4 is still a year away from launch but BMW will preview the design at next week's Geneva International Motor Show with the Concept i4.

The Concept i4 is actually the second concept to preview the i4 as the i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled in 2017 was also a precursor to the planned production model. Judging from a short teaser clip released by BMW on Tuesday, the Concept i4 will more closely resemble the production i4 than the earlier i Vision Dynamics.

The production i4 is confirmed to be coming with an 80-kilowatt-hour battery and range of 373 miles, likely in a flagship grade. The range figure is based on the more lenient WLTP cycle used overseas but should still come in higher than 300 miles when measured by the EPA. This will make it competitive with potential rivals such as the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

2022 BMW i4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 BMW i4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 BMW i4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The battery is BMW's fifth-generation design, which is more compact on a per kwh basis than BMW's earlier batteries, though it's still a hefty thing at about 1,212 pounds in the i4. The latest battery is also able to accept a 150-kilowatt fast charge that BMW has said can charge to 80 percent in about 35 minutes.

A powertrain likely consisting of an electric motor at each axle will deliver a peak 523 horsepower, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in under four seconds. The top speed will be governed at 120 mph.

While the i4 won't arrive until 2021, the first members of BMW's redesigned 4-Series range will start appearing later this year.

The Geneva auto show starts March 3. For more from the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.