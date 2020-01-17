Lamborghini will bookend its high-performance SUV with a race-ready version and a plug-in hybrid variant soon, Autoblog reported last week.

The two models, while seemingly on opposite ends of the fuel-consumption spectrum, aren't so dissimilar, we've learned.

Chief engineer Maurizio Reggiani told Autoblog that a race-ready Urus ST-X likely will appear in late October during the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final—at least in demo format.

"There will be a demo race where we'll present the format," Reggiani said.

Lamborghini previewed the ST-X in 2018 and revealed the vehicle last October. At the time, Lamborghini said it would be interested in a one-make series of the Urus SUV, and that the winners of the four Super Trofeo classes would compete in a one-off ST-X race together. (Ed's note: Call it IROC, please.)

The ST-X is similar to the stock Urus, but features standard racing safety gear such as a roll cage and fire-suppression tech, but it's unclear if it will use the same twin-turbo V-8 as the Urus.

Also unclear is if the upcoming Urus plug-in hybrid will pair the same V-8 to electric motors and a battery in a hybrid powertrain. Reggiani said the plug-in powertrain was still in development at Lamborghini, but that it was unclear how the electrified powertrain would be used.

Instead of a typical "Conserve" or "Eco" mode for the Urus, Reggiani hinted that Lamborghini could use electrification to boost performance beyond the current Urus. That would be in line with what the automaker has maintained for its future electrified powertrains—less about saving fuel and more about adding smiles—but we'll have to wait to see what Reggiani and Lamborghini unveil.

According to Autoblog, Reggiani didn't say when the PHEV Urus would arrive, but we expect to hear more soon.