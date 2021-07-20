It's finally been made official. A new Z06 based on the C8 Corvette is coming for the 2023 model year. We expect it to come with a newly developed V-8 related to the engine in the C8.R race car, which means natural aspiration, a flat-plane crankshaft, and well over 500 hp.

Porsche has updated its Macan for a second time. The crossover no longer has a Turbo grade but other variants get a power boost and subtle flourishes inside and out. An electric Macan is also in the works, and it may just wear the Turbo badge when it arrives around 2023.

A McLaren Formula One car driven to victory by Lewis Hamilton has just sold at auction. It's the first time one of the seven-time world champion's former F1 cars has gone under the hammer, and we're sure it won't be the last.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

