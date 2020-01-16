Turns out the Polaris Slingshot received a lot more than a refresh for 2020.

On Monday, the Minnesota-based powersports company announced the updated 2020 Slingshot three-wheeler with a refreshed design, new tech, and new powertrains.

It starts with what's under the hood of the half car/half motorcycle three-wheeler. The General Motors-sourced 2.4-liter inline-4 that made 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque has been ditched for a new Polaris-built 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces 178 hp and 120 pound-feet of torque and sends it to the rear wheel of the base SL model. A new R model ups output to 203 hp and 144 lb-ft of torque.

2020 Polaris Slingshot

Slingshot buyers who want to #GiveAShift will have to opt up for the R model that offers a 5-speed manual transmission as an option. Otherwise, the Slingshot gets a new Polaris-built, hydraulically actuated, syncromesh 5-speed automated manual transmission. It has no clutch pedal and is controlled via a push-button gear selector.

The overall shape of the Slingshot hasn't changed, but the details have. The headlights and taillights are now full LED units that sit inside a tweaked front-end. New wheel options, paint colors, and graphics all round out the updated look.

2020 Polaris Slingshot

Inside, the Slingshot now features a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with vehicle control buttons. The air vents are now adjustable and have been redesigned for better airflow. A new padded center console and new storage compartments should make it easier to store stuff. Because this is America, the cupholders are now larger and repositioned for ease of use.

A new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by a quad-core processor is standard. Polaris says it features an improved viewing angle for occupants along with a brighter screen.

Two USB ports, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, and a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system are standard. Available options include a rear fender and navigation.

The 2020 Polaris Slingshot arrives at U.S. dealers this spring with a starting price of $26,499.