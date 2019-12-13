Gordon Murray earlier in December released the first photo of a new supercar boasting a naturally aspirated V-12, a McLaren F1-style three-seat layout, and the famous fan car technology that Murray once implemented (controversially) on a Brabham Formula One race car.

The new supercar is called the T50, and Murray and his team at Gordon Murray Automotive is quite keen to take it racing, too.

Murray first hinted in September that he was in talks with organizers of the World Endurance Championship about entering the T50, which would see the car compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. An overall win would mean Murray has designed two cars successful in the French classic, the first being the McLaren F1 that won the 1995 race.

In an interview with Road & Track published on Tuesday, Murray said that talks are still taking place and that the T50 could either end up in the new Le Mans Hypercar class that's set to replace the premier LMP1 class starting in the 2020/2021 season, or in the lesser Le Mans GTE class.

GMA T50

In the case of the Hypercar class, Murray said it was too early to determine as organizers are yet to publish detailed regulations. And in the case of the GTE class, Murray said the T50 is so much lighter than the minimum 2,745-pound weight regulation that it would need to be fitted with hundreds and hundreds of pounds of ballast, which wouldn't be possible. One possibility could be the T50 running with significantly reduced power, but that will depend on what the organizers decide.

One thing's for certain, the fan will need to be disabled.

"I don't think they'd let us run the fan," Murray told Road & Track. "But that's not a problem because as a normal ground-effect car the thing is very effective."

Even if a T50 race program doesn't eventuate, Murray confirmed that a run of 25 track-focused T50s will be built in addition to the 100 regular, road-going versions. The track version is tipped to weigh less than 2,000 pounds, deliver more than the stock 650 horsepower (700 hp with temporary boost), and feature sequential transmissions.