Production of the next instalment of the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die,” is currently underway and Aston Martin has just revealed the identity of its fourth car that's set to appear in the new movie.

Having previously announced that the iconic DB5, 1980s-era V8 Vantage, and modern Valhalla hypercar would all be appearing, Aston Martin on Saturday took to Twitter to reveal that the DBS Superleggera will also make an appearance. Just like Bond, the DBS is a true brute in a fine suit, so the car is entirely appropriate here.

Past, present and future. To mark the 25th Bond film, #NoTimeToDie, four of our cars will be featured in the film. From the classic DB5 and V8 Vantage, to the new DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla, there is something for every Bond fan.#JamesBondDay@007 pic.twitter.com/cmKvswriHo — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) October 5, 2019

It still isn't clear who will be driving what, though you can bet that Bond, played by Daniel Craig, will get behind the wheel of more than one of the cars. Interestingly, the V8 Vantage was seen on set wearing the same license plate, “B549 WUU,” as the V8 Vantage that Timothy Dalton's Bond drove in 1987's “The Living Daylights.”

Not much is known about the new Bond movie but the release date has been confirmed as April 8, 2020. Rami Malek will play the villain while Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes are all returning as the respective MI6 agents Eve Moneypenny, Q and M. Christoph Waltz is also returning as Blofeld. As a twist, actress Lashana Lynch is set to take on the role of agent 007 at MI6. Bond is retired, though his retirement isn't a peaceful one as he's soon called back into action.