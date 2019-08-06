When the refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan goes into production early next year, the lineup will offer fewer choices.

Nissan spokeswoman Wendy Orthman confirmed to Motor Authority on Tuesday that Nissan will drop the single-cab configuration and the Cummins turbodiesel from the 2020 Titan lineup.

First reported by The Drive, the Titan XD Cummins turbodiesel engine option will go away in December when 2019 Titan production ends.

The Cummins turbodiesel V-8 is only offered in the Titan XD, which is positioned as a sort of medium duty truck between light duty trucks like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and heavy duty trucks like the F-250/350 and Silverado 2500/3500.

The 5.0-liter Cummins diesel makes 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. It's hooked to a 6-speed automatic transmission and can be had with rear- or four-wheel drive. With the diesel, the Titan XD is rated to tow up to 12,710 pounds, which is less than a light duty Ford F-150 can handle even though all engines from both automakers produce less torque.

The Titan XD will continue to be offered with the brand's 390-hp 5.6-liter V-8.

The death of the single cab body style and Cummins turbodiesel V-8 engine option represent a bid to "simplify the lineup," Orthman said.

With the 2020 Titan refresh Orthman said the focus is to go after the heart of the truck market, which apparently includes larger cabs but not diesel engines in "tweener" trucks..

Orthman wouldn't comment on turbodiesel or single cab sales, but only 50,000 Titans rolled of dealer lots last year while Ford moved that many trucks in a month.

Thus far, Nissan hasn't shared what updates the refreshed 2020 Titan will receive, but spy shots show the refresh will include tweaked front and rear fascias along with a larger infotainment touchscreen.

The refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan will be unveiled this fall and production will begin after the final 2019 Titan rolls off the assembly line in Canton, Mississippi, in December.