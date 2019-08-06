BMW is readying a new generation of the M3 but overseas buyers will be able to choose an alternative in the form of the new B3 Biturbo from semi-official BMW tuner Alpina. A prototype has just been spotted and the lack of camouflage gear suggests the debut can't be far.

California's Rezvani is working on a new version of its Tank SUV with a 1,000-horsepower output. The new Tank will also adopt the chassis of Jeep's JL Wrangler, whereas the original Tank used the previous JK Wrangler's chassis.

Jeep for years has been burying tiny design details in its vehicles that only hardcore fans tend to notice. We went on an Easter egg hunt for the guy who came up with the idea.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

