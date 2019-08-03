A lighter, more powerful version of the Pagani Huayra Roadster was revealed. It's essentially the open-top version of the Huayra BC, and if you're interested in one, prices start at $3.4 million. Ouch.

2020 BMW Alpina XB7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Alpina was spotted out testing its biggest model yet. The semi-official BMW tuner was spotted with a hardcore version of the X7, which is rumored to be coming with 600 horsepower on tap.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

The 992-generation Porsche 911 spawned its entry-level Carrera model, which offers 379 hp for under $100,000. It can be had as a coupe or convertible, and shortly there will be an all-wheel-drive option as well.

1935 Bugatti Aerolithe replica

Jay Leno's Garage welcomed a very special car, even if it's a replica. We're talking about the a 1935 Bugatti Aerolithe replica, but the work on display and the styling are jaw-dropping, especially when you consider that the body is hand-formed magnesium.

Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody convertible Photo: Keffer Dodge

There's no such thing as a Dodge Challenger convertible. Or is there? A North Carolina-based dealership is selling three of them, including a wide-body.

2020 Audi A1 Citycarver

The Audi A1 Sportback subcompact hatch sold overseas spawned a soft-roader. Just don't call it an Allroad.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4X (Crozz) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Volkswagen was spotted testing a prototype for an electric SUV based on the ID Crozz concept. It's due in 2020, including here in the United States.

Acura Performance Manufacturing Center

Finally, we took a trip to the Acura Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, to see how the brand's most exclusive cars come to life.