A prototype for Volkswagen's electric crossover SUV based on 2017's ID Crozz concept car has been spotted.

The automaker is working at full speed on its new ID family of electric cars. The first to arrive will be the Golf-sized ID 3 hatchback, which is set for a debut in September though sadly isn't planned for sale in the United States.

The ID cars will all be based on Volkswagen Group's modular EV platform designed for mainstream cars, dubbed the MEB, and some of them will be assembled at the automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

VW MEB platform

This SUV, a Tesla Model Y challenger tipped to go by the name ID 4X, is confirmed for an arrival in the United States in 2020, meaning we'll likely see it arrive as a 2021 model. It also likely means the SUV will be built locally.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can clearly see that the designers have taken full advantage of the MEB platform, which features a flat battery in the floor and electric drive systems at the axles. Without the need for an engine in the front, the designers have made the front overhang very short and the hood very low.

The base of the windshield has also been brought forward and tapers back at a sharp angle, resulting in a smooth, streamlined shape. And unlike the coupe-like Crozz concept, the SUV in production guise features a flat roof and more conventional tailgate. There's even a roof-mounted spoiler.

Volkswagen ID Crozz concept

As for specs, the ID Crozz concept pointed to a setup delivering 302 horsepower, all-wheel drive and a range of 300 miles. This probably reflects a range-topping variant, though. A base model could come with only front-wheel drive and less power and range.

We also know VW Group's MEB platform can handle fast-charging. The ID Crozz concept, for example, can recover 80 percent of its charge in 30 minutes via a 150-kilowatt DC charger.

Beyond the ID 3 and this SUV in VW's ID family of electric cars, we know there will be a van that will spawn both lifestyle and commercial versions. It's due in 2022 and billed as a modern successor to the iconic VW Microbus. Also in the works is a large sedan based on 2018's ID Vizzion concept and a mid-size SUV based on 2019's ID Roomzz concept.