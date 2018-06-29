2020 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Spy photographers have spotted a prototype for a new generation of the Porsche 911 Turbo, the everyday supercar.

The new Porsche 911 is coming later this year, initially in Carrera and Carrera S guises. But you can count on there being multiple other versions to cater to Porsche’s discerning clientele. We’re talking close to two dozen distinct models eventually.

Included among the range will be the new Turbo.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

The prototype may look like testers for the Carrera. However, a number of clues identify it as the Turbo.

The pumped fenders are housing a widened track, while the gaping hole in the flanks and the cooling vents at either side of the rear fascia indicate an engine with extra potency. A closer inspection reveals the signature square-shaped exhaust tips of the Turbo as well.

The car also benefits from new aerodynamic features, the most obvious being the extended rear wing. You can bet there will be additional complex aero elements included on the final car.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The powertrain for the new Turbo will be a twin-turbocharged flat-6, as is the case for its predecessors. With the current Turbo putting out 540 horsepower, expect this new one to have something in the 580-600 range. All-wheel drive will be standard.

Though yet to be confirmed, it’s possible the Turbo S will pair an electric motor with the twin-turbo engine to deliver something approaching 700 hp. Recall, Porsche is once again open to electrifying the 911, and the next Turbo is a good starting point. It fits with Porsche’s top-down strategy for electrification, which has seen a hybrid powertrain used for the range-topping Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Look for the new 911 Turbo to arrive toward the end of 2019 as a 2020 model.