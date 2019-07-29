Audi's pint-sized A1 Sportback has received the soft-roader treatment, although it hasn't been given the Allroad designation like the automaker's other soft-roaders but rather the new moniker Citycarver.

As the name suggests, the A1 Citycarver is at home in the city, but if buyers what to carve out their own path on country roads or a little rough terrain, they can do that too. This is due to the A1 Citycarver's 2.0 inches of extra ground clearance brought about by a combination of raised suspension and taller wheels (starting at 16 inches in diameter).

2020 Audi A1 Citycarver

The A1 Citycarver's exterior has also been enhanced to provide the vehicle with underbody protection when the roads get rough. You'll notice the steel-colored elements front and rear, plus plastic wheel arch covers and chunky side rocker panels. The grille has also been given an octagonal shape to match the design used on Audi's SUVs.

The color palette for the A1 Citycarver includes nine exterior colors and Audi offers a contrast roof in either Mythos black metallic or Manhattan gray metallic. A sporty S Line package can also be added. It brings a roof-mounted spoiler, larger wheels, and a few other extras.

2020 Audi A1 Citycarver

Audi hasn't released full details on the mechanicals but said a drive mode selector will be available individually or via a Dynamic package that also adds adjustable dampers for the suspension. We also know that the most powerful engine in the current A1 range is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 200 horsepower, and drive is to the front wheels only across the range.

All A1 models feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster plus a second digital screen for the infotainment, with this second screen measuring 10.1 inches with the top-of-the-line MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system. Controls can be made via the screen, steering wheel buttons or natural-speak voice activation.

2020 Audi A1 Citycarver

Several advanced electronic driver assist features are fitted in the A1 Citycarver, either standard or available. The list includes adaptive cruise control, collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, and park assist.

Audi has zero plans to sell any A1 variants in the United States, so don't look for the new A1 Citycarver at your local Audi dealership. In other markets, sales commence this fall.