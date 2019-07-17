On July 19, comedy fans and car fans will rejoice as "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" will return to its new home on Netflix.

Ahead of the season debut, the show released a trailer to give fans a taste (or is that a sip?) of what to expect from the 11th season. Tongue firmly planted in check and feet firmly planted on a hoverboard, host Jerry Seinfeld runs through the numerous shows have copied the style of his show.

Then we see snippets from season 11. Some pretty big names will be guests this season, including Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Ricky Gervais, Sebastian Maniscalco, Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogan, Martin Short, and more.

Obviously, the comedians are only part of the show. Jerry hand picks a car that he uses to pick up his guest for each episode, and the metal isn't lacking this time around either. We see, to name a few, a Porsche Carrera GT, a Lamborghini Huracán, a vintage Mercedes-Benz wagon, a Volkswagen Thing, a Nissan Figaro, a late 1950s/early '60s Cadillac convertible, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, and even a pair of scooters.

As mentioned, Seinfeld's latest show is on Netflix these days. The original seasons premiered on Sony's free streaming service Crackle and featured 10 episodes. The seasons were as short as five episodes from seasons 2-9, but most had six episodes. The move to Netlfix actually happened in 2017, and since then, the seasons have been reorganized on Netflix. Season 10 had 10 episodes, and that brings us to season 11, which should be about as long.

This isn't the last of Seinfeld's show, either. Netflix committed to 24 episodes, which sounds like a two- or possibly three-season deal. Have a look at the trailer and dive into the new season this Friday.