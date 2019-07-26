A special version of the redesigned 2020 Bentley Flying Spur has sold at a charity auction for 700,000 euros (approximately $780,000).

The car, known as the Flying Spur First Edition, was sold on Wednesday to an anonymous bidder at an auction in Antibes, France, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The event was hosted by Elton John and partner David Furnish, with John helping boost the price by bidding himself.

David Furnish (left) and Elton John

The Flying Spur First Edition is meant to be ultimate version of Bentley's luxury sedan. However, winning bidder at the Wednesday auction will have the chance to work hand-in-hand with Bentley's personalization team to build their ideal configuration.

The Flying Spur First Edition isn't a one-off. Rather, Bentley will offer the option to all of its Flying Spur buyers, though production will be limited to the first 12 month's of the new Flying Spur's run. And common to each of the cars is a series of Union Jack flag logos bearing the number 1 in their centers. Buyers also have a choice of custom winged emblems embroidered into the headrests and added to the treadplates.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur First Edition

Typically optional equipment is also standard for First Edition cars. Such features include the electronic Flying B emblem that sits proudly at the front of the car, Bentley's rotating interior display to match the driver's mood, and the Touring Specification. The latter adds active safety systems and night vision. First Edition cars can also be fitted with 22-inch Mulliner-designed wheels that won't be available for standard Flying Spurs.

Like standard models, the Flying Spur First Edition sports Bentley's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12, which delivers 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.7 seconds. Meanwhile, standard all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering ensures dynamism when the roads get twisty.