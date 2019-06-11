Bentley on Tuesday took the covers off the redesigned 2020 Flying Spur.

The new full-size sedan ups the luxury compared to its predecessor, but where it really stands out is in dynamic performance. Whereas the previous Flying Spur featured a platform shared with the Volkswagen Phaeton, the latest generation rides on one developed by Porsche for the Panamera. The result is a truly unique vehicle combining sport sedan performance with ultra-luxury comfort.

The exterior of the 2020 Flying Spur has clearly taken on an evolutionary look, though the design stands out thanks to a sportier stance and a curvier, more muscular body. One again a long hood and sweeping roofline leads the eye to a chunky C-pillar, though now the front wheels are pushed further forward, helping to stretch the wheelbase about five inches compared to the outgoing model. New to Flying Spur is a delightful Flying B hood ornament that raises at the front of the hood.

Inside, the sedan sports a three dimensional surface for the leather trim. Bentley said the trim style is a world-first in the automotive sector. The rest of the cabin resembles the design in the related Continental GT, including the coupe's 12.3-inch infotainment screen that can be concealed by rotation. At the rear, a second touchscreen serves as the controls for the rear-seat climate settings.

Naturally, there are loads of options to choose from, and that's before you even opt for some of the Mulliner division's personalization options. Just the audio alone has three options, ranging from a base system with 10 speakers and 650 Watts and topping out with a Naim system with 19 speakers and 2,200 Watts.

The 2020 Flying Spur will launch with Bentley’s familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12, which delivers a peak 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system, the engine will hustle the big sedan from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and to a top speed of 207 mph. V-8 and plug-in hybrid options should be announced at a later date.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur

The performance prowess goes well beyond the mighty powerplant. The engineers have reduced weight thanks to the new platform featuring aluminum and composite materials in the construction. There's also all-wheel steering, which enhances stability at highway speeds and manoeuvrability at low speeds, such as when parking. The system is a first for Bentley.

The car also features the largest iron brake rotors fitted to a production car, a trait it shares with the Continental GT. The brakes are 16.5 inches in diameter and reside within 22-inch wheels. Bentley also fitted the car with an active exhaust system that's been designed in such a way that the sound is more discreet for occupants at the rear, which is important for a model popular with chauffeurs.

Deliveries of the 2020 Flying Spur are expected to commence in early next year. Rivals include the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, both of which are also due to be redesigned in the next 12-24 months.