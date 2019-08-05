Ford has finally revealed some of the performance specs of its 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. We also have our first look at the super muscle car's 760-horsepower supercharged V-8.

Audi will reportedly stick with its own platform for the next A4, as opposed to using a hand-me-down from Volkswagen. The new generation of the small luxury sedan is expected to bow around 2022 or 2023.

BMW's M2 Competition will spawn a customer race car in time for the 2020 motorsport season. Over the weekend, a prototype was successfully tested during the VLN race held at the Nürburgring.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

How the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 delivers its supercar performance

Next Audi A4 likely to stick with premium MLB platform

BMW M2 Competition racer successfully completes first test

2020 Nissan Versa costs $15,625 to start, up more than $2,000 from last year

Meet the French firm rebuilding classic Porsches in a modern way

Gasoline from solar and wind power: Zero-carbon doesn't assure clean or efficient

Hamilton pips Verstappen for 2019 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix win

2019 Honda CR-V vs. 2020 Subaru Outback: Compare Crossovers

2020 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots and video

Tesla announces bigger Megapack for stationary storage