Sunday's 2019 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix turned into a cracker, with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen proving yet again that he has the makings of a champion.

The Dutchman started the race on pole, but Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton, starting from the second row, was on his tail early on thanks to a brilliant move past teammate Valtteri Bottas. Unfortunately for Bottas, there was first a bit of brake lock up and then an aggressive move by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc saw a bit of contact between the two drivers, with Bottas losing his car's nose which forced him to return to the pits.

Up ahead, Hamilton continued to chase Verstappen, who still had a lead of six seconds after swapping for fresh tires. At this point, Hamilton and Verstappen were both on the second set of tires, in this case the hard compound. Mercedes then took the risk and asked Hamilton to make an unscheduled second stop to switch to mediums.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen at the 2019 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

Hamilton was unsure of the move at the start but it played out brilliantly. Verstappen was forced to stay out because had he also stopped, he would have rejoined behind Hamilton. Verstappen instead continued the race, holding off Hamilton while managing the tires as best he could. Hamilton saw his chance three laps from the finish and overtook Verstappen, who at this point needed to make a stop for fresh tires. Hamilton went on to win the race, with Verstappen crossing the line second.

Behind them, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel passed teammate Charles Leclerc late to claim third, more than a minute behind the winner. Leclerc claimed fourth while McLaren's Carlos Sainz showed strong pace to finish fifth for the second successive race.

Hamilton has the clear lead in the 2019 Drivers' Championship with 250 points. Bottas is second with 188 points and Verstappen is third with 181 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes leads with 438 points versus the 288 of Ferrari and 244 of Red Bull. Teams now take their summer break before the next race on the calendar, the Belgian Grand Prix, kicks off in three weeks.

2019 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2019 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix:

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

2) Max Verstappen, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing +17.796 seconds

3) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari +61.433 seconds

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +65.250 seconds

5) Carlos Sainz, McLaren +1 lap

6) Pierre Gasly, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing +1 lap

7) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

8) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG +1 lap

9) Lando Norris, McLaren +1 lap

10) Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso +1 lap

11) Sergio Perez, Racing Point +1 lap

12) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault +1 lap

13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1 lap

14) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault +1 lap

15) Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso +2 laps

16) George Russell, Williams +2 laps

17) Lance Stroll, Racing Point +2 laps

18) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo +2 laps

19) Robert Kubica, Williams +3 laps

Ret) Romain Grosjean, Haas