Dodge has never made a factory convertible from its modern-day Challenger coupe, but if it did, we imagine it would look something like this.

Yet, these aren't renderings or Photoshopped pictures. The car seen here is real and for sale at a North Carolina dealership. Motor Authority spoke with representatives from Keffer Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram and learned it created this car along with two others. The dealer sent three Challengers to a shop in Florida for the conversion work. The highlight of them all is this Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody. Mopar and Dodge fans know the Scat Pack plops the 485-horsepower 6.4-liter V-8 under the hood, and we can only imagine how delightful the car sounds without a roof overhead.

Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody convertible Photo: Keffer Dodge

The dealership confirmed to MA that the three cars spent a few months in High Spring, Florida for their conversions with Convertible Builders LLC. The cars still come with their factory warranties intact save for the convertible soft top, which carriers a 1-year parts and labor warranty.

Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody convertible Photo: Keffer Dodge

Aside from the gray Widebody, the dealer has a red R/T convertible and a white R/T Scat Pack convertible. This gray car is listed at $63,995 on the dealer's website and CarGurus.com, while the dealer's website lists the red car at $56,300 and the white car at $59,998.

We've seen a handful of converted Challenger convertibles, and these three are very clean examples. With the top up or down, the cars look natural and not "off" like so many convertible conversions. We don't know what the shop did to reinforce the structure after the roofs were removed, though. Without additional bracing, these bodies could be susceptible to twisting.

There's no word if the dealer plans to ship out more Challengers for convertible conversions, so it's probably best to take a trip to North Carolina if you're a serious buyer.

Update: This story has been updated to include the conversion shop name and soft top's warranty information from the dealer that built the car.