There's a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody coming for 2020, and its sexy looks can already be found on the body of Matt Hagan’s 11,000-horsepower National Hot Rod Association Funny Car.

Hagan debuted his new NHRA drag racer during the past weekend's Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil, which took place at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, Colorado. Unfortunately, he didn't make it to the final round, with his best ET coming in at 4.177 seconds at 239.27 mph. In comparison, the 707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody road car's ET comes in at 10.96 seconds.

“Last year, I had the honor of debuting the Mopar Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car body at Denver, and it’s cool to be able to follow that up this year by revealing new Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody graphics,” the two-time NHRA Funny Car champion said prior to the weekend's run. “The graphics really mimic the flared appearance of the Charger Widebody, and I think fans are going to dig the look.”

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

This is a NHRA Funny Car we're talking about, so there isn't much leeway when it comes to displaying the subtle differences of the wide-body Charger SRT Hellcat from its standard-body predecessor. Nevertheless, the designers have managed to accurately depict the widened fenders on the graphics applied to the drag racer.

On the road car, the widened fenders add 3.5 inches to the width of the standard-body Charger—allowing for massive 20x11-inch wheels with 305/35-size Pirelli tires to be fitted for extra grip. Note, the Charger SRT Hellcat is exclusively offered with the wide-body design for 2020 but you can still purchase Chargers with the standard body in other grades.

Deliveries of the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody commence early next year.