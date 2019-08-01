Anyone considering a Dodge Challenger, Charger or Durango has one more reason to pull the trigger: cash on the hood.

Dodge on Thursday announced a cash incentive program that ups the dollar figure the higher up the horsepower ladder you go.

The program, which applies to all 2019 Challenger, Charger and Durango models ordered from August 1, provides buyers with $10 for every horsepower their intended purchase produces. Dodge calls them “power dollars.”

For example, opt for the 797-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and you'll get a cash allowance of $7,970 toward your purchase. At the other end of the spectrum is the 305-hp Challenger SXT, which nets you an allowance of $3,050—still a hefty amount that could be used toward some cool Mopar add-ons.

Challenger sales reached a record in 2018, with 66,716 units registered for the United States, and Charger sales were also strong, registering 80,226 units. Meanwhile, the Durango appears to be on track for one of its best years for the current generation, so it's not like the vehicles needed to be pushed out the door. Rather, Dodge said the incentive is to help attract new buyers to the brand as well as provide existing customers with an opportunity to upgrade to the latest product.

“Dodge has more horsepower than anyone else, and we want to share it and give those who have always wanted more the ability to get more,” Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars at FCA North America, said in a statement.