The 2021 Ford Bronco has just arrived, and by virtually all accounts it's a massive hit. Ford might have more in store for the Bronco, though. A lot more.

A hybrid powertrain is a good bet. And we've also heard a high-performance model possibly carrying the Raptor name is in the works. Now there's talk of a pickup body style, too.

Citing sources close to the project, Automobile reported last week that a Bronco pickup is locked in but it's arrival is only pegged for mid-2024. That would mean a 2025 model year arrival, though Automobile's sources said Ford could move the date forward, possibly to 2022.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

The chief target would be the Jeep Gladiator, naturally, so expect any Bronco pickup to borrow the Bronco SUV's four-door body style. Sticking with four doors would also make the Bronco pickup a spiritual successor to the Ford Explorer SportTrac from the early 2000s. But what about the Ranger? The Bronco pickup would be aimed more at the lifestyle market, leaving the Ranger, which in next-generation form will use the same updated T6 platform found in the Bronco, to target commercial buyers.

Any Bronco pickup is likely to share powertrains with the Bronco SUV. This means the choice of a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 or a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 in standard guise, and likely a high-performance V-6 in a Raptor model. A 10-speed automatic should be standard though a rumored 7-speed manual could be made available on some configurations. Automobile reported the manual will be exclusive to models fitted with the 2.3-liter turbo-4.

How much might one expect to pay for the Bronco pickup? Right now the Bronco SUV is priced to start from $29,995, including destination. Don't be surprised if the Bronco pickup comes in at a similar price point to massively undercut the Gladiator which starts at about $35,000.