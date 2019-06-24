Audi previously hinted it's interested in creating a successor to the previous R8 RWS, the model that ditched Quattro all-wheel drive for rear-wheel drive, but the next model could also be very track-focused.

PistonHeads reported Monday that a new RWD Audi R8 may also take plenty of cues from the brand's GT3 race car. Audi Sport chief, Oliver Hoffman, seemed to hint such a program has plenty of internal support. In fact, he named pedestrian safety standards as the area potentially holding back a new RWD R8 model.

2019 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo

Recall, the R8 RWS (rear-wheel series) bowed as the bargain model in 2017 and created a lot of buzz within the R8's circle of fans as a purer take on the sports car. Last year, Audi marketing manager Linda Kurz said a model in the same spirit could return with the refreshed 2020 R8 and called the previous RWS a "great success" for the company.

Hoffman told the website the GT3 race car, which won the GT3 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, provides a lot of "good ideas" for a more extreme R8 variant for the street. The engine, he said, is already proven. The GT3 race car's chassis and exterior modifications are where Audi may take some inspiration. He also said race car driver Frank Stippler is doing a lot of work with Audi road cars. Stippler was one of four winning drivers at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the R8 LMS GT3 race car. Hoffman said Stippler has focused on the road cars' suspension and brakes.

2018 Audi R8 RWS, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Should another RWD R8 come to life, it sounds like this iteration will take more of a track-day-focused approach over a simple and pure driving model. That will likely also make it far more expensive than any of the 999 R8 RWS models the brand produced in the past. The R8 RWS cost $139,950 when new.