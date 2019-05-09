Ford's top-selling F-150 is about to come in for a redesign, with plug-in hybrid and electric options and possibly a new V-8 all planned. Some variants may even feature independent rear suspension, which would be a first for the F-150.

Vacuum cleaner giant Dyson plans to launch an electric car in 2021 and new patent drawings hint at its design. They show a sleek, 3-row crossover not unlike the Tesla Model X.

A new generation of BMW's 8-Series has arrived, and soon it will be joined by a high-performance M8 variant as well. The M8 is set to debut some new technologies, including an electric motor that replaces the conventional vacuum booster in the braking system.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots

Patent suggests Dyson's first EV will be a Tesla Model X rival

First details on the BMW M8

Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel owners eligible for up to $3,075 in settlement

Workhorse in talks with GM to buy Ohio plant for electric pickup truck

Big deals arrive on 2019 Chevy Volt: Get one while you can

Unique McLaren Senna honors F1 legend's iconic Marlboro livery

Google Assistant turns smartphones into infotainment systems

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Touring spy shots

Electrify America releases new pricing plans and mobile app