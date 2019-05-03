We took the refreshed 2020 Jaguar XE for a spin; the Nissan 370Z Roadster is headed to the chopping block; we landed seat time in the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We landed in France to spend time with the refreshed 2020 Jaguar XE. The sedan feels sharper than ever, and perhaps it's putting the inevitable crossover dominance on hold.

The Nissan 370Z roadster is dead in the U.S. We learned this week the convertible will not join the sports car's lineup for 2020, which leaves 2019 models as the last chance for fans to purchase a droptop 370Z.

Invitations to the reveal event disclosed the mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette will debut in California. It's the latest bit of information we learned as Chevrolet teases the car ahead of its July 18 debut.

We found the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon to be a stylish and even practical choice in our first drive of the car. Whether it's enough to put crossover buyers on notice remains to be seen.

Finally, the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro got an emergency facelift. After enormous backlash over the 2019 Camaro's freshened face, Chevy announced the 2020 model with a tweaked front and a new bargain V-8 model.