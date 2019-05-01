The Nissan Z car celebrates its 50th anniversary for the 2020 model year, but fans won't find any 370Z roadsters on dealership lots. Nissan has confirmed with Motor Authority that the drop-top model is dead.

In a statement, Nissan spokesman Kyle Torrens said the brand "will not offer the Roadster variant for the current-generation Z beginning with model year 2020." The roadster has been a part of the current 370Z's lineup since 2009 when it debuted for the 2010 model year.

2011 Nissan 370Z And 1990 Nissan 300ZX. Photos by Alex Bellus

The body style's death also comes during a murky time for the Z car's future. Reports have been all over the board about the car's future, with some going as far as nearly confirming its death and others confirming a next-generation car. At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, where Nissan unveiled the 370Z 50th Anniversary edition, Hiroshi Tamura, chief product specialist for the GT-R and Nismo, wouldn't confirm a next-generation Z car or GT-R. He did, however, say customers will determine their future and both cars remain "very important" to the brand.

With the 370Z roadster out of the picture, the coupe is the sole remaining option for Z-car buyers. The 2020 370Z lineup starts with the base coupe and a manual transmission at $30,985. A range-topping 370Z Nismo coupe runs the price up to $48,085 with the optional automatic transmission. No matter which model buyers choose, they get a 3.7-liter V-6 making 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. The Nismo model gains another 18 hp from the same mill.

With convertibles waning in popularity, it remains to be seen if Nissan will ever offer another Z roadster. In the meantime, fans will need to wait patiently as Nissan decides the fate of its entry-level sports car.