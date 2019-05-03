Volkswagen has replaced its CC with the much more handsome Arteon. After driving one, we found it to be a drama-free car with SUV-rivaling utility in a package that’s palatable when the road turns twisty.

An updated Nissan Titan arrives for 2020 and we've just spotted a prototype. It reveals that there will be updates to the styling at both ends, plus more tech inside.

The second-generation Porsche Panamera is about to reach the midway point in its life cycle and in Porsche tradition the car will receive a subtle facelift. In addition to some visual tweaks, we can also expect power to be up across the board.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2019 Volkswagen Arteon puts SUVs on notice, if it’s not too late

2020 Nissan Titan spy shots

2021 Porsche Panamera spy shots

Waymo shows how its self-driving cars avoid cyclists

New electric touring car series will use Williams tech

2020 BMW 7-Series plug-in hybrid rated just 16 electric miles

2020 Hyundai Ioniq arrives with more power, range for electric model

2020 Acura RDX crossover SUV launches for $38,595

David Coulthard bought both a Mercedes-AMG One and an Aston Martin Valkyrie

Tesla raising cash after sluggish start to 2019, and Elon Musk is buying big