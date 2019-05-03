Hyundai on Thursday unveiled an updated version of its Ioniq family of hybrid and electric cars.

The Ioniq arrived in 2016 as the first car to offer hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

Those three options are still available for the updated Ioniq due on sale later this year as a 2020 model, and the electric powertrain will now deliver even more range.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec)

The Ioniq Electric's battery has increased to 38.3 kilowatt-hours, up from 28 kwh currently. Hyundai estimates range will increase to over 150 miles compared to the current EPA rating of 124 miles. Power from the front-mounted electric motor is up slightly as well, coming in at 134 horsepower versus today's 120 hp.

Another change is a 7.2-kilowatt onboard charger replacing the current car's 6.6-kw unit, which should lead to quicker charge times. There's also support for single-pedal driving, with drivers now able to bring the car to a stop by holding back the left paddle shifter located behind the steering wheel.

There isn't any change for the powertrains in the Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid. They both feature a 1.6-liter inline-4 as their internal-combustion component as well as a single electric motor integrated with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. They have 139 horsepower and the plug-in hybrid can drive 29 miles on electric power alone, per the EPA, thanks to its 8.9-kwh battery.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec)

Changes for the complete 2020 Hyundai Ioniq range include revised styling that includes new grille patterns for the hybrid and electric models, along with new wheel patterns.

Inside, the smooth, elegant and clutter-free theme remains, though the designers have added more color options as well as an available 10.25-inch infotainment screen. More connectivity options and an expanded suite of electronic driver aids are also offered. The list includes forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keep and high beam assist, and adaptive cruise control able to automatically maintain a safe distance with the car ahead, even after stopping.

Specifications for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq for the United States will be confirmed closer to the market launch in the second half of 2019.