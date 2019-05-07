Dodge on Monday revealed its latest wild creation in the Durango SRT police vehicle concept—with the heart of a Challenger Hellcat Redeye. Now, we have video of the muscle SUV hitting the autocross course.

A tweet from Roadshow's Chris Paukert captured the Durango SRT concept launching from the starting line as part of its tour with One Lap of America. The launch is, frankly, mesmerizing for such a hulking SUV. For those not in the know, the Hellcat Redeye is a bit of a Challenger "Demon lite." It houses a similar 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine, but with 797 horsepower. That's exactly the amount of power the Durango SRT police concept houses and it sounds brutal ripping away from the start line.

The SUV, nicknamed Speed Trap, also features numerous upgrades aside from its Hellcat Redeye heart. Its meaner stance comes courtesy of a 0.6-inch lower ride height and new springs, the SUV sits on 20-inch wheels with 305/35-size Pirelli P Zero tires, and Speed Trap runs 15.75-inch Brembo 2-piece vented rotors with 6-piston calipers up front and 13.78-inch vented rotors with 4-piston calipers at the rear. There's also a high-flow cat-back exhaust that makes the SUV sound utterly bonkers.

Despite all the extra power, there have been zero changes made to the 8-speed automatic transmission and the Durango's all-wheel-drive system. Perhaps that shows how Dodge could easily create a production Durango SRT Redeye.

Fans can catch the Durango SRT concept during its tour with One Lap of America, the modern-day successor to the historic Cannonball Run coast-to-coast race.