Honda's new electric city car based on adorable Urban EV concept first shown in 2017 will be known simply as the Honda e, a fitting name for a vehicle whose design appears to have been shaped by minimalism more than anything else.

A closer representation of the design was previewed by the e Prototype unveiled during March's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. We've also spotted the car testing on public roads, albeit with a full suit of camouflage gear.

Honda e Prototype

The Honda e has been developed around a dedicated EV platform that allows for a relatively long wheelbase and wide track, which should result in significantly more interior space than internal-combustion models of the same size.

Honda hasn't said much about the mechanicals but we know a single motor will power the rear wheels, and with a full charge the range should be about 124 miles. An 80-percent charge is said to take 30 minutes.

Honda e Prototype

Inside, the top of dashboard is expected to be fully digital, and flanking each side will be an additional screen each serving as the viewpoint for a corresponding side camera. The rearview mirror will also be replaced by a digital unit, while physical controls for the climate settings and numerous connectivity ports will be located in the center stack. A push-button system is expected to serve as the gear selector.

Sadly, there are no plans to sell the e in the United States, which is a real shame as the design is just so practical it's hard not to love. At the Urban EV concept's reveal, Honda said the production version would be aimed at the European market.

Honda Sports EV concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

We'll remind you that Honda also rolled out the related Sports EV concept in 2017. The electric sports car concept hasn't been confirmed for production but is expected to spawn a model for the Japanese market and possibly Europe, too.

Honda is committed to adding some form of electrification to every car it sells by 2025. The next to receive electrification will be the redesigned 2020 Fit, which will make its debut in October at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.