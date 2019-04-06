Mercedes-Benz has a new generation of its CLA compact sedan on its hands and this week we spotted a prototype for the high-performance CLA45 from Mercedes-AMG. We hear the car will come with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and over 400 horsepower.

2021 Land Rover Defender spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was Land Rover's redesigned Defender. The icon was phased out in 2016 due to emissions regulations, but Land Rover plans to introduce a new generation later this year with a brand new design.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

We had our first experience in Jeep's new Gladiator, a mid-size pickup ready to do battle against the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, and Toyota Tacoma. We found the truck dressed for battle in our first drive review, though it was not without its flaws.

2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53

Another vehicle we tested was the Mercedes-AMG CLS53. Thanks to its mild-hybrid powertrain, you get V-8 performance with the thirst of a six, though you also miss out on a gnarly sound.

2019 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Indy 500 pace car

The official pace car for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 has been revealed, and it could mark the last hurrah for the current C7 Chevrolet Corvette. Specifically, a Grand Sport will lead 33 drivers to the green flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2020 Buick LaCrosse

Buick unveiled a handsome update for its LaCrosse. Unfortunately, the car will only be sold in China as Buick has dropped its big sedan here.

1959 Bentley S2 Continental Flying Spur

Bentley will unveil a redesigned Flying Spur later this year, and ahead of the debut the automaker looked back at an original example launched six decades ago. The first was the S1 Continental Flying Spur of 1958, which was quickly followed by the S2 and S3 versions.

2020 Ford Escape

Ford unveiled a redesigned Escape. The compact crossover has taken on a much softer look. That was strategic as Ford is preparing a more butch appearance for the upcoming baby Bronco.