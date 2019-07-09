Most of the time, we're worried about a car's paint beaming from a mile away. However, it's easy to forget nearly any part of the exterior can take a beating, and that includes a car's taillights.

Detailing firm Ammo is back with another informative video about how to keep a car looking great and focuses on how to properly fix scratched taillights. Good news for casual detailers: it's really simple. The same kinds of products, tools, and machines used to polish a car's paint can easily fix taillights.

Before you storm out to the garage to take a buffer to your ride's taillights, do know it can be as simple as using a microfiber towel. In the video, we see a dot of compound applied to a run-of-the-mill microfiber towel before the technician rubs it into the taillight. All you need to remember is to flip the towel to a new portion to make sure the compound doesn't cut into the area that was nicely polished.

For those who want to get fancier, taking a small cutting pad and attaching it to a drill or specific tool for tight spaces works even better. Here, the video shows a specific tool used for crevices with a tiny pad. Just like paint, buff the taillight, clean the pad, and finish until the desired result shows.

Keep in mind that polishing the taillight removes a little bit of plastic, so it's best to not get crazy and go too deep. Otherwise, it's a great way to keep a car's rear end looking fresh.