General Motors has a number of new crossover SUVs planned for this month's Auto Shanghai 2019. One of them is a redesigned Buick Encore, which we'll see later in the year as a 2020 model.

Another SUV is the Chevrolet Trailblazer, which is also due for the 2020 model year. This Trailblazer won't be like the one you may remember, as it will be a compact crossover SUV likely serving as a replacement for the unloved Trax.

Mercedes-AMG has introduced a new inline-6 with mild-hybrid tech in several models, one of which is the CLS53 just added for 2019. You get V-8 performance without the thirst, though you also miss out on a gnarly sound.

