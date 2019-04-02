Buick will use this month's Auto Shanghai 2019 to introduce its redesigned 2020 Encore, but there will be two versions of the popular crossover SUV this time around: a subcompact Encore that we'll see in the United States plus a compact Encore GX that's likely to stay in China.

Teaser shots depicting both vehicles were released by Buick on Tuesday. Prototypes for the Encore have also been testing in the wild for several months.

2020 Buick Encore spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Not much is known about the new Encore, though Buick boasts enhanced connectivity and efficiency. A 9-speed automatic transmission has also been confirmed.

It isn't clear what platform resides underneath but an updated version of the current Encore's Gamma II design is possible. An alternative is General Motors' next-generation modular design for unibody crossovers, known as VSS-S. The VSS-S is one of four modular platforms or “vehicle strategy sets” GM plans to use by 2025. The others include VSS-F for front-wheel-drive cars, VSS-R for rear-wheel-drive cars, and VSS-T for body-on-frame vehicles.

Teaser for 2020 Buick Encore GX debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

As for the Encore GX, this model is thought to ride on GM's low-cost GEM platform aimed at emerging markets. The Encore GX is also thought to come with a continuously variable transmission.

Both crossovers will debut on April 15 during the Buick Brand Night event in Shanghai, where Buick will also show its updated 2020 LaCrosse. You know, the one that isn't coming to America. The vehicles will then make a formal debut on Apr. 16 at the Shanghai auto show. To learn about some of the other vehicles set for the show, head to our dedicated hub.