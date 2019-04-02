Audi has confirmed plans to unveil the AI:me concept at this month's Auto Shanghai 2019.

Rather than preview a future model in the works, the concept is a pure design study that explores electric mobility a decade from now. Specifically, it's a compact EV with self-driving capability that Audi sees as the ideal ride for the crowded cities of tomorrow.

Teaser for Audi AI:me concept debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

Teaser sketches released on Tuesday hint at a sporty, low-slung hatch with a large panoramic glass roof and the wheels pushed to the corners.

There's also a look at the interior which still features a steering wheel, meaning the AI:me isn't a pod you simply ride around in. Thankfully, Audi's vision of the future is one where mankind can still enjoy the experience of actually driving.

Audi Aicon concept

Audi rolled out a similar concept at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show in the form of the Aicon, which the automaker has since confirmed will form the basis of its first self-driving car due to start trials in 2021. The Aicon, however, was devoid of a steering wheel and pedals.

While the AI:me concept most likely won't lead to any production model, its design is thought to hint at future styling themes for the brand with the four rings.

2018 Audi Q2 L

Set to join the concept on Audi's stand in Shanghai will be a Q2 L e-tron, an electric crossover based on the long-wheelbase Q2 sold exclusively in China. It's due to go on sale in China later this year.

The Shanghai auto show starts April 16. To learn about other vehicles set to appear at the Chinese show, head to our dedicated hub.