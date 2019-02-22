A new generation of the 911, the 992, has already arrived in Carrera S guise. However, Porsche is already out testing more hardcore variants of the car including the GT3, a prototype for which has just been spotted. The good news is that it looks like it will stick with a naturally aspirated engine.

A prototype for a second-generation Nissan Juke has also been spotted. The original was widely criticized for its polarizing styling but the formula of a small, striking design has since been replicated by rivals for their own subcompact and compact crossovers.

The Volkswagen Group's Spanish division SEAT has turned its Cupra performance trim into its own standalone brand, and the first vehicle to be developed entirely for Cupra is set for a debut at next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. It's a crossover called the Formentor.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

2020 Nissan Juke spy shots

SEAT's Cupra performance brand readies Formentor SUV concept

Ride-hailing company Lyft could beat Uber to IPO

2020 Volkswagen Transporter (T6.1) is the Bus we won't see

Satisfying, but not so reliable: Tesla Model 3 joins ranks of enthusiast cars

Honda and IED students ready Tomo mini pickup concept for Geneva show

2009 Nissan Murano recalled for ABS quirk

Astronaut Jon A. McBride experiences Bugatti Chiron at Kennedy Space Center

Volvo reuses bus batteries for solar storage