We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Acura NSX supercar for a first drive review. With a tweaked front bumper, more standard features, a better audio system, and a new base tire spec, the NSX is a benchmark in the race to an electrified performance future.

Ram introduced a Multifunction Tailgate at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The 60/40-split tailgate can open normally or swing open like a barn door to give truck owners easier access to load large, heavy objects. The Multifunction Tailgate will be available in the second quarter of 2019 for $995.

The logo and gauge cluster animation for the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette leaked. The badge is slightly updated from the current logo with an elongated shape and a sharper V, but it retains the fleur-de-lis symbol.

Ford pulled the covers off the 2020 Super Duty heavy duty truck lineup. With a new 7.3-liter gas V-8 engine option, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and an updated 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8, the updated Super Duty is ready to duke it out with an increasingly competitive class of heavy duty pickups.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy debuted at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. With a 260-horsepower turbocharged engine option, an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a more luxurious interior, the new Legacy is geared up to put the competition on notice.

Chevrolet fired its shot in the heavy duty truck wars this week with the debut of the 2020 Silverado Heavy Duty lineup. Towing capacity is now a class-leading 35,500 pounds. That's enabled by a new 10-speed Allison transmission and a heftier frame, while 15 camera views make towing easier than ever.